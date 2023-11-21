StockNews.com Downgrades Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $32.03 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average is $30.33.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $275,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,364.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Patterson Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth $205,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 25.5% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 66.3% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 58,354 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

