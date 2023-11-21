StockNews.com Upgrades FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut FutureFuel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Shares of NYSE FF opened at $6.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95. The company has a market cap of $270.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.88. FutureFuel has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $10.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FF. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in FutureFuel during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the first quarter worth $95,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the third quarter worth $74,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

