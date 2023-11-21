StockNews.com Upgrades Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.30.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $11.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.06%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $44,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 595,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,229,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 313.4% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

