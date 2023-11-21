Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Buys 413 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF accounts for 0.3% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,033,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,956,000 after buying an additional 490,339 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 25,136.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,464,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,054,000 after buying an additional 1,459,166 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,321,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,850,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 128.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,103,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,066,000 after purchasing an additional 621,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,612,000 after purchasing an additional 42,051 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYD stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.75. 1,145,032 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2012 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

