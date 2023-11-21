Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Has $5.17 Million Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up 4.6% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $725,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,511,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 182,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 126,261 shares in the last quarter.

SCHC traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.09. 111,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,799. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.24. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.89 and a 12-month high of $35.54.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

