Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 241,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,304 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 8.7% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,909,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,170,000. Elm Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,769,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,653,000 after buying an additional 796,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.63. 3,410,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,978,759. The stock has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.