Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Sells 1,138 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 3.1% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 194,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 32,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,747. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.