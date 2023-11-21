Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Cut by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Stryker were worth $43,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 39.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,250 shares of company stock worth $1,806,638 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SYK stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.20. 195,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,179. The company has a market cap of $110.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.47. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $223.91 and a 1-year high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.30.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

