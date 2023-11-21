Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

SUPN opened at $27.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.61 and a beta of 1.08. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $42.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.21.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $153.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.39 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $259,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $259,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick M. Hudson sold 9,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $259,150.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,083.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,438 shares of company stock valued at $711,789. Company insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the second quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 523,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 212.5% in the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 62,872 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 174.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 611,098 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after acquiring an additional 388,589 shares in the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

