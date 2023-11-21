sUSD 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.70 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $42.44 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002711 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About sUSD

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 42,907,176 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

