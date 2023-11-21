Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $8,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 47,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 67.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,617,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,099 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 25.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth about $228,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.88.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $155.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $156.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

