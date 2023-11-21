Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,475 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $129.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.99. The company has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

