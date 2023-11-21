Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) & Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) Financial Review

Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC – Get Free Report) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Leo Holdings Corp. II has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Leo Holdings Corp. II alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Leo Holdings Corp. II and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leo Holdings Corp. II N/A -38.86% 2.68% Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) -8.40% 11.80% 4.36%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leo Holdings Corp. II N/A N/A $13.16 million N/A N/A Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) $277.45 billion 0.06 $1.86 billion ($0.66) -7.64

This table compares Leo Holdings Corp. II and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Leo Holdings Corp. II.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.5% of Leo Holdings Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Leo Holdings Corp. II shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Leo Holdings Corp. II and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leo Holdings Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 1 4 3 0 2.25

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a consensus price target of $8.32, suggesting a potential upside of 65.08%. Given Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is more favorable than Leo Holdings Corp. II.

Summary

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) beats Leo Holdings Corp. II on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leo Holdings Corp. II

(Get Free Report)

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software. This segment also provides active antenna and transport solutions; and a range of service portfolio covering network deployment and support. The Cloud Software and Services segment offers core networks, business and operational support systems, network design and optimization, and network managed services. The Enterprise segment offers global communications platform including cloud-based unified communications as a service, contact center as a service, and communications platform as a service; enterprise wireless solutions comprise private wireless networks and wireless wan pre-packaged solutions; and technologies and new business solutions, such as mobile financial services, security solutions, and advertising services. The Other segment includes Redbee media that prepares and distributes live and video services for broadcasters, sports leagues, and communications service providers. It operates in North America, Europe and Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, South East Asia, Oceania, India, North East Asia, and internationally. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Leo Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leo Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.