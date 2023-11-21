Terra Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $358.27 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Terra has a total market capitalization of $358.27 million and approximately $48.34 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001655 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001294 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001796 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000836 BTC.

About Terra

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 584,046,997 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

