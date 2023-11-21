Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE cut its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 40.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,071 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 1.0 %
Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $109.71 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $118.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93.
Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.35.
Texas Roadhouse Profile
Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.
