The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,798 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 2.4% of Elgethun Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,735,442,000 after purchasing an additional 964,666,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,619,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445,011 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359,307 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,937. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.14. 946,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,380,830. The stock has a market cap of $99.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.35.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

