The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$40.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Cormark set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$49.62.

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$44.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39. Parkland has a one year low of C$25.14 and a one year high of C$44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.54%.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

