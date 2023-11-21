TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TIM from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded TIM from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

TIM Price Performance

TIMB opened at $17.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.06. TIM has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. TIM had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that TIM will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TIM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1244 per share. This is an increase from TIM’s previous — dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. TIM’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TIM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 315.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in TIM by 125.6% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in TIM by 25.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in TIM by 50.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TIM by 18.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period.

About TIM

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers ultra-broadband, digital content, and tailored packages services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

