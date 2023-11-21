Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

Institutional Trading of Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Shares of TNXP stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 448.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 114,801 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 490.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 243,380 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 27,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 309.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 147,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. 5.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

