Trainline (LON:TRN) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 340 ($4.25) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 371 ($4.64) price objective on shares of Trainline in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Trainline from GBX 280 ($3.50) to GBX 295 ($3.69) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 319 ($3.99).

Trainline Stock Down 1.8 %

About Trainline

Shares of LON TRN traded down GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 287.60 ($3.60). The company had a trading volume of 153,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,371. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 266.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 260.40. Trainline has a 52-week low of GBX 216.40 ($2.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 346.60 ($4.34). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06. The stock has a market cap of £1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,752.00 and a beta of 1.56.

(Get Free Report)

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

