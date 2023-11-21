Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,205,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748,414 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.07% of Trane Technologies worth $3,099,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 453.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $228.11. 115,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,494. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $229.94. The company has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.35.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TT

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.