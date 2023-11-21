TransAlta (TSE:TA) Trading Down 4%

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$11.04 and last traded at C$11.10. Approximately 388,645 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 650,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TA shares. CIBC raised their target price on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.50.

TransAlta Trading Down 6.4 %

TransAlta Announces Dividend

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

