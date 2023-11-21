Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Upgraded by National Bankshares to Outperform

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TCL.A. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TCL.A

Transcontinental Stock Performance

About Transcontinental

Shares of TCL.A opened at C$11.20 on Friday. Transcontinental has a 52 week low of C$10.11 and a 52 week high of C$17.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$820.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.36.

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.