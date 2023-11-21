Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Upgraded by National Bankshares to Outperform

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$16.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on TCL.A. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th.
Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.
