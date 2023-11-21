Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Down to $36.67

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.67, but opened at $32.66. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $33.79, with a volume of 3,087,594 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCOM. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.69.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $826,332,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 15,964.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,508,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,195,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,290,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

