trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on trivago from $6.25 to $5.80 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on trivago from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.76.

Shares of TRVG opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $956.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.68. trivago has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $10.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $2.8138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVG. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of trivago by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 58,698 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,418,000. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

