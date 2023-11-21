Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Curis stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.13. Curis has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $20.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRIS. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Curis by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Curis by 656.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 275,407 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Curis during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Curis by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,587,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after buying an additional 306,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Curis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,241,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after buying an additional 38,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

