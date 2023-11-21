Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Shares Gap Down to $21.31

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.31, but opened at $20.25. Tsakos Energy Navigation shares last traded at $19.79, with a volume of 168,833 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.55. The firm has a market cap of $599.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The shipping company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $182.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.10 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 39.40% and a net margin of 39.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is an increase from Tsakos Energy Navigation’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Institutional Trading of Tsakos Energy Navigation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNP. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

