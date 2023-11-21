Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Shares Purchased by SCEP Management Ltd

SCEP Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,605 shares during the quarter. Tuniu makes up about 0.8% of SCEP Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. SCEP Management Ltd owned about 1.93% of Tuniu worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 53.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 4.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 16,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,532,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,284 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 84.8% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 47,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 0.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 23,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TOUR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.10. 158,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,936. Tuniu Co. has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $142.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tuniu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Tuniu Profile

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

