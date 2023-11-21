Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Lowered to $525.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer from $540.00 to $525.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ULTA. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.70.

Shares of ULTA traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $405.19. The stock had a trading volume of 226,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,878. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $556.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.69.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 25.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,338 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $954,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,898 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,404,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $661,037,000 after buying an additional 1,014,560 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after buying an additional 852,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 56.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $614,568,000 after buying an additional 556,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

