Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Under Armour from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an inline rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.20.

UAA stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 119.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Under Armour by 34.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

