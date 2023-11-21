US Foods (NYSE:USFD) PT Raised to $46.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on USFD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.70.

Get US Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on US Foods

US Foods Trading Down 0.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods

US Foods stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. US Foods has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $44.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,651,000 after purchasing an additional 138,413 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About US Foods

(Get Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.