Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Valvoline from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Valvoline from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.43.

Valvoline stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $39.67. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average is $34.89.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Valvoline had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 98.10%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $57,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,141.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mary E. Meixelsperger purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.55 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,147.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,700 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $57,001.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,141.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,839 shares of company stock valued at $601,606 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 127.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

