Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Position Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.39% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $23,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 45.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $103.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.82. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.12 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

