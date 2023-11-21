Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 0.8% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,667,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,926,000 after buying an additional 1,422,432 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,033,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 577,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,874,000 after purchasing an additional 41,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $446,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.48. The stock had a trading volume of 195,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,964. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.89. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.136 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.