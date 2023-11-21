Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Acquired by WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 649,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value makes up approximately 12.7% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $44,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VONV. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 392.0% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the first quarter valued at about $134,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.00. 389,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,951. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $72.02. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

