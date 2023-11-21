Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Lessened by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.80. 142,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,356. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.50.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Zoom Video Communications: A tech phoenix ready to rise
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- The only two airline stocks worth buying: One is a Goldman pick
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Ride the momentum: Apparel stocks soaring at 52-week highs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.