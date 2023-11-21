Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Position Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 124.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,361,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,855,553 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 12.52% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $2,791,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 133,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after buying an additional 69,474 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGSH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.84. 203,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,046,339. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.74. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1788 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

