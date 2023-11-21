Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,913 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $49.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.37.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0793 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.