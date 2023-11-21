Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $3.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $353.83. 464,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,867. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $91.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $360.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.73. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $282.21 and a 12-month high of $387.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $347.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.13.

In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total transaction of $1,951,177.28. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,254 shares in the company, valued at $15,970,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total value of $1,951,177.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,254 shares in the company, valued at $15,970,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total value of $211,523.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,906.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $18,511,525. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

