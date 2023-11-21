Videndum (LON:VID) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Videndum (LON:VID – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Videndum Stock Performance

Shares of LON:VID traded up GBX 58.28 ($0.73) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 334.28 ($4.18). 286,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,001. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 355.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 530.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.39. Videndum has a fifty-two week low of GBX 266 ($3.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,349.07 ($16.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £156.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 955.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Videndum Company Profile

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Media Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

