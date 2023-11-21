Videndum (LON:VID) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Videndum (LON:VID – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Videndum Stock Performance
Shares of LON:VID traded up GBX 58.28 ($0.73) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 334.28 ($4.18). 286,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,001. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 355.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 530.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.39. Videndum has a fifty-two week low of GBX 266 ($3.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,349.07 ($16.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £156.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 955.09 and a beta of 0.94.
Videndum Company Profile
