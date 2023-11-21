Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VIGL. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.20.

Vigil Neuroscience stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. Vigil Neuroscience has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $130.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIGL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vigil Neuroscience by 704.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 821,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after buying an additional 719,366 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,318,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,708,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 626.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 223,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 4th quarter valued at $2,412,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101, a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

