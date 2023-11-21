Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Price Target Cut to GBX 195 by Analysts at Barclays

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.63) to GBX 195 ($2.44) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
VMUK has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 208 ($2.60).
Get Our Latest Analysis on VMUK
Virgin Money UK Price Performance
About Virgin Money UK
Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Virgin Money UK
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- The most upgraded stocks in November have two things in common
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Monday.com rocked earnings like it’s the weekend
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Plan to own one retailer? Make it this one
Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.