Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Price Target Cut to GBX 195 by Analysts at Barclays

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.63) to GBX 195 ($2.44) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

VMUK has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 208 ($2.60).

Shares of LON:VMUK opened at GBX 161.85 ($2.02) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 160.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 159.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 476.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.94. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of GBX 134.20 ($1.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 200 ($2.50).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

