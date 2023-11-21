Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Charles Lim Capital Ltd

Charles Lim Capital Ltd raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 12.3% of Charles Lim Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Charles Lim Capital Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $83,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 666.7% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,300 shares of company stock valued at $19,668,731. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $251.20. 2,336,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,016,549. The company has a market capitalization of $467.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.43. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.13 and a 52-week high of $253.34.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

