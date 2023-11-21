VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target Raised to $85.00

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on VSEC. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of VSE from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VSE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on VSE from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.40.

VSE Stock Up 0.9 %

VSE Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $62.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.78. VSE has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $62.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.00 million, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. VSE’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in VSE in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in VSE by 789.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 333.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of VSE during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

