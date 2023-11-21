vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.94

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.94 and last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 10477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.74 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

