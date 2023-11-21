Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given Outperform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $185.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.00.

WMT opened at $155.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The company has a market capitalization of $418.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.90.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,701. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

