Waters (NYSE:WAT) Shares Gap Up to $260.93

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $260.93, but opened at $269.86. Waters shares last traded at $273.28, with a volume of 107,412 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WAT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.27 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

