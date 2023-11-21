Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $250.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GLOB. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a sector outperform rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Globant from $230.00 to $218.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Globant from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $218.38.

Shares of GLOB opened at $209.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.64 and its 200 day moving average is $182.11. Globant has a 12-month low of $135.40 and a 12-month high of $211.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Globant by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Globant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

