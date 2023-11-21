Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH)

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $32.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average is $26.06. The stock has a market cap of $834.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.33. Beazer Homes USA has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $645.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.29 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 136,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,013,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,422,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

