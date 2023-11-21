WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 18.3% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $64,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,791,000 after acquiring an additional 39,199 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $415.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,220. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $397.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $400.58. The stock has a market cap of $332.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $344.34 and a 52 week high of $422.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

